Man 'flaying' sword dies after Nevada police deploy Taser

Police said they asked the man to drop the sword "numerous times" before deploying the Taser.

NEVADA, Iowa — A man "flaying" a sword early Monday morning is dead after law enforcement deployed a Taser and secured him, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department.

Around 2:45 a.m. Monday along the 1600 block of 10th Street in Nevada, police were dispatched to a man walking up and down the street while carrying a sword and knocking on doors, according to a release.

Officers later found the man sitting in the grass east of the Home Makers Trailer Court "flaying" the sword.

The Story County Sheriff's Office had arrived to assist by then, according to police.

Police say the man was told "numerous times" to drop the sword, but he responded by stating "it stays in my hand" and other "incoherent words."

A Taser was deployed to subdue the man. The release says officers retrieved the sword and handcuffed the man before calling an ambulance. Calling an ambulance is "normally requested" to remove the barbs of the Taser from the person.

The man was handcuffed in a sitting position as they waited for an ambulance. Once the ambulance arrived, they gave the man assistance. That's when he stopped breathing.

The man was transported to the Story County Medical Center where he died.

An autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner's Office.