86-year-old male found dead in Madison County pond, sheriff's office says

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement recovered the body of an 86-year-old Windsor Heights man in a rural Madison County pond Thursday afternoon.
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, search and rescue teams located Leonard Wolfe's body around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street.
The discovery came in response to a reported possible drowning at approximately 12:30 p.m., but Wolfe's cause of death has yet to be determined.
Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes told Local 5 Wolfe's truck was seen in the same spot Thursday as it was Wednesday night. His body was found by divers about 10 to 15 feet under water.
No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.