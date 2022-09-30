86-year-old male found dead in Madison County pond, sheriff's office says

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, search and rescue teams located Leonard Wolfe's body around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement recovered the body of an 86-year-old Windsor Heights man in a rural Madison County pond Thursday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, search and rescue teams located Leonard Wolfe's body around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street.

The discovery came in response to a reported possible drowning at approximately 12:30 p.m., but Wolfe's cause of death has yet to be determined.

Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes told Local 5 Wolfe's truck was seen in the same spot Thursday as it was Wednesday night. His body was found by divers about 10 to 15 feet under water.