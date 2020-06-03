x
Man gets probation for tossing water on Iowa Rep. King

Blake Gibbins pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a member of Congress.
Credit: WOI-TV
Blake Gibbins mugshot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Colorado man who threw a cup of water on Iowa Congressman Steve King has been sentenced to two years of probation. 

Blake Gibbins, of Lafayette, Colorado, had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a member of Congress.

Gibbins admitted he approached a table at a Fort Dodge restaurant on March 22 last year and threw a cup of water at the Republican. 

Gibbins' attorney has said Gibbins' actions were out of character and may have resulted from recent emotional pressure. 

Gibbins was in Iowa for a family funeral when he approached King, and Gibbins had no criminal history. 

