Sheriff's office: Man hit by car near E 14th Street and Aurora Avenue in critical condition

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car at East 14th Street and Aurora Avenue in Des Moines Monday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Ryan Evans told Local 5 the area is closed off because of the crash. The unidentified man was hit by a car traveling southbound.

The driver of the car did not leave the scene at the time of the accident, but they may have been released by now, according to Evans.