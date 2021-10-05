x
Sheriff's office: Man hit by car near E 14th Street and Aurora Avenue in critical condition

The Polk County Sheriff's Office told Local 5 the area is closed due to a car versus pedestrian crash.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car at East 14th Street and Aurora Avenue in Des Moines Monday night, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Ryan Evans told Local 5 the area is closed off because of the crash. The unidentified man was hit by a car traveling southbound. 

The driver of the car did not leave the scene at the time of the accident, but they may have been released by now, according to Evans.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

