Man hospitalized after Rockwell City shooting, DCI says

The man is in stable condition Wednesday, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

ROCKWELL CITY, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday in Rockwell City, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Police were called to a Casey's General Store at 12:30 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The DCI said he was initially taken by ambulance to the Stuart Memorial Community Hospital and later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition, according to a release.

The subject's name has not yet been released.

The incident is currently under investigation by the DCI with assistance from the Rockwell City Police Department, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.