1 man killed in Cass County car accident, officials say

The driver struck a bridge pillar near exit 70.

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A Las Vegas man is dead following an overnight car accident on Nov. 26, according to a Iowa State Patrol crash report.

The report says 53-year-old Terrence Allen was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Allen hit a bridge pillar at exit 70, which is in Cass County.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, and the reason for the crash has not yet been released.