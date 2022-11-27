1 man killed in Cass County car accident, officials say

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A Las Vegas man is dead following an overnight car accident on Nov. 26, according to a Iowa State Patrol crash report.
The report says 53-year-old Terrence Allen was traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Allen hit a bridge pillar at exit 70, which is in Cass County.
He was pronounced dead on the scene, and the reason for the crash has not yet been released.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
