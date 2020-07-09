Man carrying gun outside Motel 6 shot, killed by police Monday morning, Altoona PD says

A release from the Altoona Police Department says officers attempted to negotiate with the man carrying a gun outside Motel 6.

ALTOONA, Iowa — A middle-aged, white man is dead after a confrontation with police and sheriff's deputies outside a Motel 6 near Adventureland Monday morning, according to the Altoona Police Department.

Officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to the Motel 6 on Adventureland Drive to reports of a man carrying a weapon. Once on scene, officers located the man and began to negotiate with him to put the gun down.

Polk County Sheriff's deputies also responded to help with negotiations. The attempts failed, and officers reported shots fired around 9:08 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt in the altercation. The identities of the man and officers involved have yet to be released.

No other information is available at this time. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the events leading up to the officer-involved shooting.