The accident happened near Truro, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a car crash in rural Madison county Tuesday.

Deputies were called to an area about two miles west of Truro, around 10:30 p.m.

They say the vehicle veered off the road, and entered some timber. The driver, who was the only occupant, was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies are investigating the exact cause of the accident, but think it could be medical related.