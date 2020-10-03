Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for transportation of child pornography

The West Des Moines native will also have to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man will spend the next 18 behind bars for Transportation of Child Pornography.

West Des Moines police began an investigation into 25-year-old Paul Morales Castillo in August of 2018 after they got a lead from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The lead said a child pornography video had been uploaded to Morales Castillo's Facebook account.

Police obtained a warrant to search his apartment and seized his iPhone, which had hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography, which he had sent to and received from others via WhatsApp through July and August of 2018.

The West Des Moines Police Department was assisted by the Iowa DCI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force.