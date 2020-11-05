Man shot in head in Des Moines

Police say a nearby officer heard the shot and chased after a car leaving the area. When the officer stopped the car, they found a victim of a gunshot to the head.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the head Sunday afternoon, according to Des Moines police.

Police say a nearby officer heard a gunshot near the intersection of 31st and Clark St. in Des Moines. The officer saw a car speed away as he was investigating, and he gave chase.

The officer eventually caught up to the car at Evelyn Davis Park. When he got there, the officer saw the car had multiple people inside, one of which was suffering from a gunshot would to the head.

The victim was taken to MercyOne Medical Center. Police say his condition is unknown.

The incident is still under investigation. Police have closed Clark St. from 29th to 31st St., while 30th St. is closed from Forest Ave. to College Ave. Police estimate the closings will last up to two hours.