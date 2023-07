Brian Christner, who's nicknamed "Blackberry Brian," will visit the Food Bank of Iowa Tuesday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After five months of walking, a man nicknamed "Blackberry Brian" has finally made it to Des Moines.

He is stepping across the U.S. to raise awareness about food insecurity.

"Blackberry Brian" has a virtual food drive through the Feeding America website. If you'd like to donate, click here.