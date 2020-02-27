Man walks into Des Moines hospital after being stabbed

Officers said they are looking for two suspects.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are investigating a mystery, after a man walked into a hospital Thursday after being stabbed.

Police said the victim, a 32-year-old-man went into Iowa Methodist with a stab wound to the arm.

Police said he's expected to be okay. Officers said medical staff are caring for him now.

Police said they are working to determine the location of where the stabbing may have taken place.

Officers are looking for two male suspects.