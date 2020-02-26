Man wanted in Adams County on 2 counts of attempted murder

Dillon Allen Paul Lester is believed to be in Des Moines, but also has connections to Creston and Algona.

ADAMS COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement in southwest Iowa are looking for a man considered "armed and dangerous" with connections to multiple cities within the state.

A 911 call was placed to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 12 in reference to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Quince Avenue, according to a release.

The suspect, identified Dillon Allen Paul Lester, was believed to be in possession of a firearm and fired multiple rounds at the victims.

The sheriff's office says a vehicle matching the description of Lester's was located in Des Moines later that day, and that it "contained spent ammunition and a blown out back window."

When deputies came in contact with Lester and a female shortly after the incident, he was uncooperative and has been unable to reach since.

"Lester has previous felony convictions and should be considered armed and dangerous," the Adams County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Lester is believed to be hiding out in Des Moines, but also has connections to Creston and Algona.

Two active warrants for attempt to commit murder have been issued for Lester.

Anyone with information on Lester’s whereabouts can call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 641-322-4444.