Man whose DNA linked him to 4 sex assaults gets 40 years

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A man whose DNA linked him to Dubuque sexual assaults reported years ago has been given 40 years in prison, according to the Telegraph Herald reported.

Martel Fountain Sr. was sentenced earlier this week. He'd pleaded guilty. Court documents say Fountain assaulted three women in 2011 after forcing his way into their homes. The documents say another was raped in 2014 after Fountain forced her into her garage.