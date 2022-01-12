x
Body of man found in car submerged in rural Marshall County pond, sheriff's office says

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says there is no indication that 60-year-old Ricky Dean Pierson's death is suspicious at this time.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — Deputies are investigating after a body of a man was discovered in a submerged car in rural Marshall County Tuesday afternoon. 

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the 3300-mile of Marsh Avenue near Laurel to investigate a car submerged in a farm pond around 2 p.m. Tuesday. 

Once at the scene, deputies discovered a passenger car in the middle of the pond and believed there was a person inside. According to the sheriff's office, it was determined the occupant had died before first responders arrived. 

The sheriff's office called in the Story County Sheriff's Office Dive Team to help recover the car due to the partially frozen water and location of the car in the pond. 

The occupant of the car is identified as Ricky Dean Pierson, 60, of Laurel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierson's death remains under investigation, but the sheriff's office says there is "no indication at this time" that his death is suspicious.

