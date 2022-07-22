Iowa DCI: 4 people found dead at Maquoketa Caves State Park

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting at the park Friday morning. Once there, three deceased people were discovered at the campsite.

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Four people are dead following an "emergency situation" at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Friday morning, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.

Special Agent in Charge Mike Krapfl with DCI did not disclose if these individuals were shot to death or not.

After investigating the campsite, law enforcement found one camper was unaccounted for. They searched nearby and discovered the body of 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin just west of the park.

DCI reports Sherwin appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The agency says there is "no danger to the public."

When asked if Sherwin is the shooter, Krapfl said that would be "the logical conclusion."

"Officers are still out there investigating and trying to determine what the relationships are between everybody," Krapfl said.

Krapfl said the park will remain closed until further notice while authorities continue their investigation.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds responded to the shooting Friday afternoon via press release:

“I’m horrified by the shooting this morning at Maquoketa Caves State Park and devastated by the loss of three innocent lives. As we grieve this unimaginable tragedy, Kevin and I pray for the victims’ family members and the law enforcement officers who responded to the scene. We ask Iowans to do the same.”

