Cedar Falls community mourns family members killed in Maquoketa park shooting

Sarah Schmidt, one of three people killed, was an employee at the city's public library where a memorial was created.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — It's been five days since the tragic shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park that killed three members of a Cedar Falls family: Sarah, Tyler and Lula Schmidt.

As the Cedar Falls community reels from the tragedy, however, residents feel no closer to finding answers.

As they continue to process the grief, they are finding new ways to memorialize the victims. At the Cedar Falls Public Library, where Sarah worked, there's a painted memorial to her and her lost family members on one of the building's windows.

One resident who spoke to Local 5 today said she just recently moved into town, and hearing about the tragedy came as a shock.

"I never in a million years would've thought that within two months, I would hear a story like this," said Karen Sego. "It's just so shocking and so random. It just seems extra wrong because of that.".

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family's surviving 9-year-old son, Arlo. So far, the online fundraiser has raised more than $200,000.