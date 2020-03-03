A local group wants people to know that help is available

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's called a hidden addiction.

That's because people with gambling problems don't show physical signs like people with substance abuse problems typically do.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month and the Area Substance Abuse Council wants you to know there are ways to get help.

They've seen a 30 percent spike in calls in March.

They said it's because of the NCAA basketball tournament that's happening this month.

This is the first time sports betting has been legal in Iowa for the tournament.

Members with ASAC said problem gambling can affect all parts of a person's life.

People ditch their routines just to go gamble.

Their best advice is to bet in moderation.

"For most people, it won't be a problem, but for everybody, I think it's best practice just to set a limit. Not just how much money they are wagering, but how much time they are spending participating in that," Angela Harbour with the ASAC said.

The Substance Abuse Council said 2 million American adults have a gambling disorder, while 4-6 million would be considered problem gamblers.

Problem gambling is the urge to keep gambling despite the negative backlash that comes from it.