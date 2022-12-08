Multiple people injured in Marengo explosion Thursday; residents urged to evacuate

Witnesses said it happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East South Street.

MARENGO, Iowa — An explosion in the southeast Iowa town of Marengo has injured at least two people and forced some residents to evacuate their homes or stay inside while crews work to put out the resulting fire.

ABC-affiliate KCRG reports the explosion happened at Heartland Crush at around 11:15 a.m. Thursday. The building is a grain elevator and soybean crusher facility located on East South Street is on the southeast part of town next to the Iowa County Fairgrounds.

Officials have evacuated several nearby homes and are urging those in the area to avoid being outside due to the heavy smoke. Residents who have evacuated can find shelter at the Iowa County Transportation Building at 1680 Franklin Ave.

Those traveling through the area are asked to avoid the town as crews work to put out the fire.

Urgent City of Marengo: Anyone evacuated due to the fire can go to the Iowa County Transportation building. Please stay indoors otherwise. A large fire is being fought. PLEASE, NO SIGHT SEEING! Posted by Iowa County Iowa Sheriff's Office, Marengo, Iowa on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Several medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene as well as multiple fire departments.

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has received multiple patients following the explosion and said it anticipates more may be on the way.

"At this time, we are evaluating the severity of injuries and are working to ensure all patients receive the care they require," the hospital said in a statement. "We are unable to comment on the specific conditions of the patients in our care at this time. Families who need more information about a loved one should our main operator at 319-356-1616 or 1-800-777-8442."