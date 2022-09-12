Sprinklers at Marengo plant explosion did not work correctly, police say

The fire at the C6-Zero plant started shortly after an explosion around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The factory burned until approximately 4 a.m. the next morning.

The sprinkler system was not working correctly at the asphalt shingle recycling plant in Marengo that exploded and burned for over half a day last week, according to Marengo police.

"I can confirm that the sprinkler system did not activate and did not appear to be in working order. There were two hydrants on site that also did not have water flowing to them," Marengo Chief of Police Ben Gray told Local 5.

The fire at the C6-Zero plant started shortly after an explosion around 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The factory burned until approximately 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

The nearly 17-hour fire injured multiple people, including five who were taken to Iowa City in ambulances and multiple others who went via private vehicles.

A total of 30 people were inside the building when the explosion happened.

People living and working near the plant were evacuated, and residents a safe distance from the fire were urged to stay inside to avoid exposure to smoke. Those evacuated were allowed to return to their homes around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

Marengo is about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Des Moines.

There have been no fatalities announced as of Tuesday, Dec. 13. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.