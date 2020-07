They are to deliver a recommendation of their findings to Des Moines' city council by October of this year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Decriminalizing marijuana was the center of a virtual meeting in Des Moines.

A task force met Thursday night on the issue.

In a city council resolution, a 2020 ACLU report found Des Moines had one of the greatest disparities in arrests for marijuana possession between blacks and whites.