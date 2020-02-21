x
Improvements underway to Marion County Courthouse

The chair of the Marion County Board of Supervisors said work will begin next month.
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Change is about to come to a symbol in one central Iowa community.

The Marion County Board of Supervisors have approved renovation work at the courthouse in Knoxville, which will start next month. 

The board voted to advance it on Thursday. 

Mark Raymie, the chairman of the Marion County Board of Supervisors, told Local 5 there are numerous improvements.

During the meeting, they approved a contract to put in a new elevator that is complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The elevator is expected to cost about $1.5 million, Raymie said. 

In addition, a sprinkler system will be added to the courthouse.

Raymie said there will also be new carpet installed.Moreover, he said a lease agreement is being worked on with the City of Knoxville to move most operations in the courthouse to the abandoned East Elementary building. 

He said that construction is expected to take between 5-6 months. 

The total cost of the project is $2.1 million, Raymie said. He said it's being paid out of general fund monies. 