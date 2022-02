The Knoxville fire chief said multiple crews responded to the fire.

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — At least five fire departments responded to a house fire Monday morning east of Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman.

Wyman said authorities received the call around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters from Knoxville, Knoxville Township, Indiana Township, Pella and Columbia responded to put out the fire.

The family was home at the time, but Wyman said they got out safely before the crews arrived.