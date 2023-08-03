Marion County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating 3 teenagers

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Three teenagers are missing from the Marion County area, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Officials are requesting help locating 16-year-old Connor Rauch from Melcher-Dallas, and 17-year-old Lillyann Polson and 16-year-old Cassidy "Jade" Polson from rural Knoxville.
At this time, there is no indication that Rauch's and the Polsons' disappearances are connected in any way.
Rauch is 6'2" and 180 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen driving a red Chevrolet Sonic in Melcher-Dallas, and officials believe he might be in the Oskaloosa area.
Lillyann is is 5'5" and 130 pounds, and Cassidy "Jade" is 5'7" and 130 pounds. Both girls have dark hair, though officials they could possibly have dyed hair right now. They are possibly in the Des Moines area.
If you have any information about where any of these teenagers are, you are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.
Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.