Marion County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating 3 teenagers

Two of the teens are from rural Knoxville, and one is from Melcher-Dallas. Marion County officials have not indicated that all three disappearances are connected.

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Three teenagers are missing from the Marion County area, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Rauch is 6'2" and 180 pounds with blonde hair. He was last seen driving a red Chevrolet Sonic in Melcher-Dallas, and officials believe he might be in the Oskaloosa area.

Lillyann is is 5'5" and 130 pounds, and Cassidy "Jade" is 5'7" and 130 pounds. Both girls have dark hair, though officials they could possibly have dyed hair right now. They are possibly in the Des Moines area.

If you have any information about where any of these teenagers are, you are asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.