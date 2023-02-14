Missing Marion man was spotted in Walford the day he went missing, police say

83-year-old Theodore "Ted" Wolf has been missing since Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Marion Police Department and Iowa Department of Public Safety.

MARION, Iowa — Marion police have released new information regarding a man who went missing on Monday, Jan. 16.

83-year-old Theodore "Ted" Wolf made a purchase at a BP gas station in Walford the day he went missing, according to police.

ABC News affiliate KCRG-TV9 reports surveillance video from the gas station shows Wolf entering the store, then leaving and driving north on Highway 151.

Cameras spotted him later continuing to travel north on Highway 151.

The news of the surveillance footage is the most recent information released to the public regarding Wolf's disappearance.

At the time, police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Wolf.

Wolf is 5'9" tall and weighs around 225 lbs. He drives a Red 2018 Ford Edge.

If you have any information, you can call the Marion Police Department at (319) 377-1511.

Ted Wolf has been missing for over two weeks, now. If anyone has seen him or knows where he is, please call the Marion Police Department (319.377.1511) or 911. Posted by Marion Police Department (Iowa) on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

What is an Endangered Person Advisory?

Rather than an AMBER Alert — which is strictly for "when a child has been abducted and it is believed that the child is in danger of serious bodily harm or death" — an Endangered Person Advisory spans across all ages and is issued under broader circumstances.

These include missing people who are endangered due to custody disputes, disabilities, diseases and more as well as adult abductees and missing older people.