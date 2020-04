Jeff and Cheryl Poole left a UnityPoint Health hospital, on the same day, after beating COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One married couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 and were admitted to a UnityPoint Health hospital. After battling and beating the virus together, they were both released on the same day.

Jeff and Cheryl Poole received a surprise sendoff from the UnityPoint Health staff.

"The fact that they both made it through and they can get home together, it's just so fabulous," said Beth Woodward, RN.

You can check out the full video of the Pool's sendoff below: