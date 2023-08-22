Tractor accident kills Marshall County man

Officials with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office say they were called to a farm on Zeller Avenue in Gilman shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

GILMAN, Iowa — A man is dead after being hit by a tractor Monday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

When authorities arrived, they found the operator of the tractor, 51-year-old Christopher Husak, unresponsive. He was then taken to a Marshalltown hospital where he later died from his injuries.