x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tractor accident kills Marshall County man

Officials with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office say they were called to a farm on Zeller Avenue in Gilman shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Blue and red lights on top of police car at night

GILMAN, Iowa — A man is dead after being hit by a tractor Monday evening, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they were called to a farm on Zeller Avenue in Gilman shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday.

When authorities arrived, they found the operator of the tractor, 51-year-old Christopher Husak, unresponsive. He was then taken to a Marshalltown hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Laws signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on school instruction, education go into effect

Before You Leave, Check This Out