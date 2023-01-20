No injuries reported after stolen vehicle hit by train Friday morning, Marshall County Sheriff's Office says

Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies believe any occupants of the car left the area on foot and were not injured in the train collision.

Example video title will go here for this video

A car officials believe to be stolen was hit by a passing train around 3:50 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Union Pacific Railroad first reported a car parked along railroad tracks in a remote area of Marshalltown Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Less than 20 minutes later, Union Pacific called again to report a train had struck the vehicle.

Deputies claim they discovered an empty SUV at the scene, which they later identified as the same vehicle stolen from a residence in State Center, Iowa, sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Officials believe any occupants of the car left the area on foot and were not injured in the train collision. Names and descriptions of those involved have not yet been released.

Vehicle Struck by Train in Rural Marshall County At approximately 3:30 AM Marshall County Communications Center... Posted by Marshall County Iowa Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 20, 2023

Union Pacific Railroad's operations have resumed on one track.

If you have any information on the incident, including occupants of the vehicle, officials ask that you contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 641-754-6380, State Center Police Department 641-483-2107, or the Marshall County Communications Center 641-754-5725.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.