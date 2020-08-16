Derecho damage in Marshalltown 'more extensive' but 'less catastrophic' than 2018 tornado

A damage assessment completed by the City of Marshalltown on Friday says the derecho damaged 758 more structures than the EF3 tornado in 2018.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Lask week's powerful derecho damaged 758 more buildings in Marshalltown than the EF3 tornado did two years ago, according to a damage assessment from the City.

The report says the derecho's damage "was more extensive than the 2018 tornado, but less catastrophic."

In total, 2,778 commercial and residential structures and 126 mobile homes were damaged. The 2018 tornado damaged 2,020 properties, according to the City.

Here's a further breakdown of the damage:

Affected— 2,052

Minor— 568

Major— 151

Destroyed— 7

Structures in the major and destroyed classification are being assessed by the City's Building Official. These properties are being placarded as dangerous buildings when warranted.

These classifications come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) damage definitions in the FEMA Preliminary Damage Assessment Guide.