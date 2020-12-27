Marshalltown house fire kills two dogs, two survive

The Red Cross is assisting residents of the duplex

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A fire at a Marshalltown duplex Christmas Day left a family without two dogs, officials announced Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the call at about 2 p.m., Friday, and arrived to find the two-story duplex burning on the front side of the building with flames climbing to the second floor.

Firefighters doused the blaze and searched the building. Two dogs on the second floor of the house died. However, two dogs on the first floor were rescued and revived by firefighters.

The occupants displaced by the fire were aided by the Red Cross.