x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Marshalltown home

A neighbor noticed the fire while mowing his lawn and notified the home's residents, allowing them to escape safely.
Credit: Marshalltown Fire Department

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A fire severely damaged a home and displaced three people Thursday afternoon, the Marshalltown Fire Department said in a press release.

Firefighters responded to reports of a residential fire on Highland Acres Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. 

A neighbor noticed the fire while mowing his lawn and told the home's residents, allowing them to escape safely.

When firefighters arrived, they found a "large working fire" in the garage of a single-story home, according to the press release. 

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and remained at the scene for approximately two hours. 

No one was injured in the fire.

"Three residents of the property have been displaced but are being supported and are currently stable," the fire department said in the press release. 

Marshalltown officials are still investigating what caused this fire.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand.  

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube  

More Videos

In Other News

2 charged in May 2022 prom afterparty shooting, Des Moines police say

Before You Leave, Check This Out