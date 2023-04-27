No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Marshalltown home

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A fire severely damaged a home and displaced three people Thursday afternoon, the Marshalltown Fire Department said in a press release.
Firefighters responded to reports of a residential fire on Highland Acres Road around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
A neighbor noticed the fire while mowing his lawn and told the home's residents, allowing them to escape safely.
When firefighters arrived, they found a "large working fire" in the garage of a single-story home, according to the press release.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and remained at the scene for approximately two hours.
No one was injured in the fire.
"Three residents of the property have been displaced but are being supported and are currently stable," the fire department said in the press release.
Marshalltown officials are still investigating what caused this fire.
