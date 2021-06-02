x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local News

Marshalltown man dies in car wreck on Mile Long Bridge in Marion County

Lino Rivera-Reyes was found trapped in his vehicle after an incident with a semi.
Police-lights-file-jpg_20160205141708-159532

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A Marshalltown man has died after a car accident on the Mile Long Bridge on Highway 14.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they got a call around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a wreck on the bridge between Knoxville and Monroe. There, they found Lino Rivera-Reyes trapped in his car after making contact with a semi James McElvain of Corydon was driving. 

First responders tried to save Rivera-Reyes but were unsuccessful. He died at the scene.

Authorities tried giving McElvain treatment at the scene, but he refused. 

The sheriff's office told Local 5 an investigation into the crash remains open.

Related Articles