Marshalltown man dies in car wreck on Mile Long Bridge in Marion County

Lino Rivera-Reyes was found trapped in his vehicle after an incident with a semi.

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A Marshalltown man has died after a car accident on the Mile Long Bridge on Highway 14.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they got a call around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday for a wreck on the bridge between Knoxville and Monroe. There, they found Lino Rivera-Reyes trapped in his car after making contact with a semi James McElvain of Corydon was driving.

First responders tried to save Rivera-Reyes but were unsuccessful. He died at the scene.

Authorities tried giving McElvain treatment at the scene, but he refused.