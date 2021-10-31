Marshalltown man killed rollover crash, police say

The driver overcorrected after veering toward the median and then lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over into a ditch.

BONDURANT, Iowa — A 33-year-old Marshalltown man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night according to the Polk County Sherriff's Office.

The sheriff's office identified the victim as the driver of the vehicle, Joel Alvarez.

Officials said Alvarez was driving north on Hubbell Avenue near Prairie Drive Northwest when he began to veer toward the median. He then overcorrected and lost control, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch and roll over several times.

Alvarez was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. There was one passenger in the car who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.