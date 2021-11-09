Police: Missing Marshalltown woman found safe

Doloras Ballard, who goes by "Grammy," was missing Tuesday night. The police department says she has been found safe.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — UPDATE:

Shortly after police asked for the public's help. a missing Marshalltown woman was found safe.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Marshalltown woman Tuesday night.

Doloras Ballard, 74, was last seen near 6th Street and Iowa Avenue wearing a pink motorcycle jacket and carrying a blue backpack, according to the Marshalltown Police Department.

Ballard, who goes by "Grammy," is described as standing around 5'4" tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She also has dementia.

Anyone with information about Ballard's whereabouts is encouraged to call the police department at 641-754-5725.

