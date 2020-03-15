Marshalltown schools to extend spring break for students in wake of coronavirus

Marshalltown's spring break will now run through Friday, March 20.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Community School District will be extending their spring break for their students by a week to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The extension will go through this coming Friday, March 20. The district says those days will not need to be made up at the end of the year, and there will be no classroom assignments over the course of those days.

The cancellation also includes all practices and games for sports teams, performing arts rehearsals and events, any school-based after school programming and all previously scheduled family engagement events.

The district says they believe the risk to students and staff will be significantly increased if school were to come back this week, especially since many families may have traveled for spring break.

The Marshalltown CSD will still be providing any student who relies on school lunches to be fed a grab-and-go lunch, which will be available at all school sites between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The availability of meal services will be communicated through the Infinite Campus messenger system, as well as the district's Facebook page and website.

However, the district does expect all 12-month and licenced employees to come to work over the next week, minus paraprofessionals, bus drivers and monitors. But if a staff member is sick, they should stay home.

In the meantime, the district says they have adequate supplies to thoroughly clean all occupied spaces in the district, but are working to acquire more. They also say they have enough resources to thoroughly clean buses after every trip they make.