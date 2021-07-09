Marshalltown teacher found dead in rural Story County

Story County Sheriff's deputies found Adam Edgington dead by a gunshot wound.

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement in Story County found the body of Adam Edgington in a rural field outside of Nevada on Friday morning.

According to the Story County Sheriff's Office, authorities were contacted around 9 p.m. Thursday concerning Edgington's welfare. Law enforcement tried to find Edgington that night.

After further investigation, police officers and sheriff's deputies were led to a location outside of Nevada. They found a car associated with Edgington in a field several hundred feet off the road around 9:10 a.m. Friday.

Law enforcement reported Edgington died from an apparent suicide by firearm.

Edgington had been facing a felony charge of sexual exploitation by a school employee in the Marshalltown School District.