Material witness warrant issued in connection to deadly Des Moines shooting

The shooting left a mother dead. A balloon release was held Tuesday night in honor of her.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A material witness warrant is out for someone in connection to a shooting that left one Des Moines mother dead last week.

The warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Des Moines resident Antonio Markez Hodges.

Hodges often goes by his middle name, Markez, or the nickname “Jon Jon”.

Des Moines Police Department detectives are requesting the community’s assistance with locating Hodges.

If you have any information regarding Hodges, please call 911.

Tips may also be submitted through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.