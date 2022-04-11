Meals on Wheels helping tackle food insecurity during the holiday season

With inflation sending grocery prices through the roof, one organization is working to help get the turkey on some Iowans table.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grocery store checkouts could be more stressful this year as we head into the holiday seasons with prices for food and household items continuing to climb.

One local organization has a message for those in need: If you can't make it to the store due to funds, you can rely on WesleyLife's Meals on Wheels.

Representatives say the demand is there, since they delivered nearly 5,000 meals to residents in need in the last week. And the organization thinks that, as we head into the colder months, the need is only going to grow.

"This is the time of year that we're noticing maybe changes in those in our loved ones. And looking in those pantries while we're visiting home and visiting family," said Shannon Draayes, director of health for WesleyLife. "So, make sure that those in your life are set up for success and we'd be happy to have you reach out to Meals on Wheels."

It's not just holiday dinners Meals on Wheels will be handing out during the cold seasons — they are preparing to help out during severe weather, too.

"Not only are we delivering hot meals, but we do supplemental foods around this time of year. In case of emergencies, we often deliver blizzard bags. And if there is a snowstorm, then people have those on hand if they need some extra food," Draayes said.