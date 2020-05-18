A week away from retirement, Marshalltown meatpacking worker dies from coronavirus

Jose Andrade worked at the JBS meat processing facility for more than two decades

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Jose Garcia Andrade was a loving father of six children, a loving brother, son and friend, according to a post written by one of his daughters, Maria.

He was a week away from retiring as a meatpacking worker at JBS in Marshalltown when he started feeling sick and later tested positive for COVID-19.

On May 15, after fighting the disease for over a month, Andrade passed away in Marshalltown. Now, his family is seeking financial assistance to pay for the cost of a funeral service and medical expenses.

"Anyone who had the honor to meet him would Agree to say he touched the lives of those who surrounded him with his humbleness and love," wrote his daughter, Maria, in a GoFundMe post. "We want to give our dad the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory, and say our last goodbyes."

Since posting the page on Sunday, more than $5,000 has been raised to the family.

Marshall County has 794 COVID-19 cases, as of Monday morning.