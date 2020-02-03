MercyOne launches $16 million fundraising campaign for new cancer center

The Richard Deming Cancer Center would be located in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne announced Monday their plans for a new cancer center to encompass "multidiscplinary, patient-centered compassionate cancer care" for patients.

The Richard Deming Cancer Center would be located at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, and is named after Dr. Richard Deming, the director of the MercyOne Des Moines Cancer Center.

The project began with a $2 million gift from the Comfort Family Foundation, according to MercyOne, and a total of $10 million has been raised so far.

“The MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center will deepen our mission of serving the most vulnerable Iowans in need with high-quality, patient-centered care,” said MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center Board Chair and MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center Campaign Co-Chair Suku Radia.

MercyOne says the facility will have three priorities: Comprehensive, multidisplinary patient-centered care; cutting-edge innovation and research; compassionate care.