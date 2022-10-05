MercyOne Central Iowa health services disrupted by IT issue

MercyOne's parent company CommonSpirit Health is dealing with a security issue, causing the shutdown of their e-health records and several other systems.

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne patients may have a different experience as they visit their healthcare providers this week due to continuing I.T. problems.

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center has shut down some of their information technology systems, including electronic health record systems, as parent company CommonSpirit Health experiences a company-wide IT issue.

"Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages and taking steps to minimize the disruption," said Adam Amdor, spokesperson for MercyOne, in a statement.

It is unclear how the IT issues continue to impact patient care, although the medical center is making some key changes.

"MercyOne has switched to downtime (paper) procedures in some units due to the IT outage," Amdor said. "All MercyOne colleagues will receive their paycheck on schedule."

Additionally, UnityPoint Medical Center confirmed MercyOne diverted their ambulances to their hospital for "a little while" on Monday due to this issue.

MercyOne Central Iowa is currently in the process of integrating into Trinity Health. However, the medical center is still using CommonSpirit Health technology as it makes the transition.