Business owners in Merle Hay area say they were fearful as protesters neared Sunday night

Business owners watched the news from home as demonstrators marched near their businesses Sunday evening

Business owners who own stores along in the Merle Hay neighborhood were fearful for their businesses on Sunday night as protesters lined the streets for hours.

Jennifer Riley owns Wisco Grub and Pub and said they closed up at 8 p.m. before the protests starting coming down near her restaurant. She said police and security guards were near her store at the time.

"I I actually had to run back around 9 p.m. but luckily there wasn't any protest there at the time," said Riley. "We were nervous while we were watching and we were hoping and praying that everything stayed peaceful and it did. My phone was blowing up from friends and family and some of our customers."

Riley's business was not looted and did not have any broken windows from the protesters, unlike businesses along Court Avenue which were impacted on Saturday night.

Riley said that she understands the protesters have a message, but destroying businesses is not helping spread that message for social justice.

"I understand their angst and their frustrations, but please think about other people and other people's lives that are not currently involved in the protests and we are just hanging on with the COVID and it's a very tough time for everyone, including them," said Riley. "We're just trying to hang on with them."