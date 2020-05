The company has closed stores in its home market of the Twin Cities, after rioting and looting over George Floyd's death.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 has confirmed the Target at Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines has closed early Friday.

Details are slim, but a company spokeswoman confirms the store closed early at 5:00 p.m. for the safety of shoppers and employees.

Target has been in the spotlight recently, with the company closing its stores in its home area of the Twin Cities, in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.