Mesquaki Casino back open, with no-smoking policy

The new conditions include a complete ban on smoking and vaping, as well as requiring all patrons to wear a face covering.

TAMA, Iowa — Mesquaki Bingo Casino and Hotel is back open for business, but because the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much in progress, there will be several restrictions to keep in mind when planning your first visit back.

First of all, Mesquaki is requiring every person, whether they be staff or guests, to wear a face mask at all times while on the property. A non-invasive temperature check is also required for everyone before entering.

Mesquaki also reopened as a smoke-free facility, issuing on a complete ban on smoking or vaping in the building. That said, there are designated smoking areas 50 feet from entrances.

For the first phase of reopening, Mesquaki is also not allowing anyone under the age of 21 to enter the property. Once those 21 or over get inside, social distancing will be enforced throughout the facility.

Additionally, they've adjusted their business hours to allow for more opportunities for deep cleaning and sanitizing. Those hours are:

Sunday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to midnight

Friday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.