Metro Residents Welcome 2021 in Different Ways

From take-out to workouts, saying goodbye to 2020 looks different for everyone.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Residents across Des Moines said goodbye to 2020 and welcomed 2021 on Thursday. A year unlike any other called for different types celebrations.

At HoQ Restaurant in Des Moines' East Village, New Year's Eve brought the largest demand since the pandemic started. The restaurant, which usually handles about a dozen take-out orders a day, had nearly 50 on New Year's Eve night. Even demand for dine-in was at its highest level; so much so, the restaurant had to add back the tables they had removed when the pandemic started.

"Tonight, it will be different because there will be more people than usual, but we'll keep on keeping on with our regulations," said Sarah Sontag, manager of HoQ restaurant referring to its pandemic protocols.

Alex Price, who was the first customer to stop by for his to-go order said his typical New Year's Eve celebration looks a lot different. "Champagne, dancing, that kind of thing, so this is a big change for us," Price said. The reason was simple: "COVID. The pandemic is a big change for us."

At Genesis Health Club, a new and different take on a New Year's Eve dance party. This one looked more like a workout.

"This has not been a typical year with COVID wreaking his havoc on 2020, so what we're trying to do is dance out 2020 and dance in 2021," said Marques Rodgers, manager of Genesis Health Club.

Taking a more solemn approach, artist Robert Moore helped people celebrate with a temporary art installation in the Oakridge Neighborhood in Des Moines. Moore projected the faces of 50 residents of that neighborhood on the side of one of the neighborhood's buildings.

"These faces are all very diverse. Their backgrounds and their stories are as well," said Moore.

The project represents his hopes for 2021.