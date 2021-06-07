Parents of boy killed in Raging River accident speak out

ALTOONA, Iowa — An 11-year-old boy was killed as a result of a theme park ride accident in Iowa Saturday night. Now in a Local 5 exclusive, the parents of the boy are sharing their story.
Saturday night, a raft on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Altoona flipped over, sending four people to the hospital. On Monday, the Altoona Police Department said 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died from his injuries.
Michael's father describes the experience, trapped in the overturned raft by their safety belts. He could see his sons silhouetted in the water, trying to help each other get out.
RELATED: 11-year-old killed after raft on Adventureland's 'Raging River' overturns, Altoona police says
RELATED: 'That could have been my kids': Mother whose kids rode Raging River moments before fatal accident still in shock
See the full interview this morning on Good Morning America.