Parents of boy killed in Raging River accident speak out

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, the parents of 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo discuss what happened.

ALTOONA, Iowa — An 11-year-old boy was killed as a result of a theme park ride accident in Iowa Saturday night. Now in a Local 5 exclusive, the parents of the boy are sharing their story.

Saturday night, a raft on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Altoona flipped over, sending four people to the hospital. On Monday, the Altoona Police Department said 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo died from his injuries.

Michael's father describes the experience, trapped in the overturned raft by their safety belts. He could see his sons silhouetted in the water, trying to help each other get out.