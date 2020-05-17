Des Moines man passes away from COVID-19 while grieving loss of father, who also died from the virus

Michael "Mick" Blubaugh died on May 11 after his week-long battle with the virus, according to the Des Moines Register.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The novel coronavirus doesn't care who you are or what you do- its impact will have a lasting impression on all of us.

That's why Local 5 is determined to bring you the stories of the people who are facing this virus first hand.

The short story of Michael "Mick" Blubaugh's battle with COVID-19 is heartbreaking.

The 62-year-old Des Moines resident fought the virus for seven days before his death on May 11, according to his obituary in the Des Moines Register.

As he was battling the virus, Mick was also grieving the loss of his dad Jeryle "Gene" Blubaugh. Gene lost his six-day battle to COVID-19 on April 26.

Mick will be known for his great sense of humor and his ability to bring joy to those around him. The karaoke emcee served Iowans all around the state, including appearances at the Iowa State Fair.

The Register reports that "he took great pride in his ability to put people at ease so they would sing their hear out in front of the crowd."

Mick is survived by his brother Marty; his nephew Scott; nephew Travis and wife, Lindsay and their two children; his aunt, Judy Maly and husband Frank; numerous cousins in three states; and several step-relatives through his parents' re-marriages.

He pre-determined to be laid to rest at Lincoln Cemetery by Saylorville Lake in Granger.

Instead of flowers, it's suggested to send donations to your preferred university or research hospital that is working to create vaccines to "mitigate human suffering from COVID-19."