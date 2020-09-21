Grinnell College cancels Monday classes, citing violent death of Michael Williams

The body of Michael Williams, a Black man, was found burning in a ditch Wednesday night. The college is cancelling classes to recognize his violent death.

GRINNELL, Iowa — On Sunday, Grinnell College canceled Monday classes in response to the violent death of Grinnell resident Michael Williams.

The body 44-year-old Williams, a Black man, was found in a ditch fire in the 8100 block of North 67th Avenue Wednesday night in rural Kellogg.

"This stark and brutal murder in the national context of racial injustice has struck intense fear for safety of our Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) colleagues, friends, and families. National context has become local experience. The investigation is underway to bring justice to Mr. Williams and his family," reads an announcement from Anne Harris, Grinnell College's president.

Harris called on Grinnell residents to recognize the connection of Williams' death to the long history of oppression of Black Americans.

"We live in a predominantly white community and work in a predominantly white college. The murder of Mr. Williams is an incident that is rare in the experience of most Iowans. But for many people of color, this incident is the most recent in an accumulated history of prejudice, mistreatment, and murder," says the announcement.

Classes are canceled for Monday as the college recommits "to equity and inclusion and to recognize the violent loss" of Williams.