MidAmerican warns energy bills will be higher for months

The company says the monthly increases are all due to February's frigid temperatures.

IOWA, USA — MidAmerican Energy Company said customer's bills for February increased by an average of $214.

You won't have to pay that increase all at once. The company will spread it out over a number of months.

For instance, customers will pay $13 more on their March bills, but each month's increase will vary.

MidAmerican must collect February's costs by the end of August. That gives the company six months to spread out $214.

The company said it wants to help customers further, so it asked the Iowa Utilities Board to suspend the rule requiring February's costs be billed by the end of August.

If the board agrees, MidAmerican can spread the $214 for each customer over more months, further reducing the increase customers will see each month.