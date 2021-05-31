MidAmerican Energy: Contractor stuck in wind turbine blade in Adair County

The utility company said the crewmember was rescued, taken to the hospital and wasn't seriously hurt.

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from April 2021.

A man is recovering, and work is paused on a wind farm in Adair County, after he was stuck in the inside the blade of a wind turbine.

MidAmerican Energy tells Local 5 a contractor crew was working within the hub of a wind turbine at the Arbor Hill wind farm in Adair County Sunday night.

They said the contractor got caught in the interior of the blade.

"Emergency personnel responded, removed the contractor from the blade and assisted in lowering him from the turbine," a MidAmerican spokesperson said in a statement.

MidAmerican said the worker was taken to a Des Moines hospital for evaluation, and released Monday morning.

The contractor was not seriously hurt, MidAmerican said.

The company said no customers experienced service disruptions.

Check out our series, "Stop the Robocalls," on our Local 5 YouTube channel: